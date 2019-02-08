For $20, Wildlife Images will put your ex's name on a salmon and feed it to a bear
GRANTS PASS, Ore. —
Less than one week from Valentine's Day, Wildlife Images is offering a unique way to get revenge on your ex-valentine.
In exchange for a $20 donation, your ex's name will be put on a salmon and served to one of the organization's 1,000 pound bears.
Participants will then get a special certificate and photos of Kodi and Yak "destroying their ex."
According to Wildlife Images, there is a limited number of salmon for this promotion. You can reserve your fish by clicking here.
