For $20, Wildlife Images will put your ex's name on a salmon and feed it to a bear

One of two bears at Wildlife Images. (KTVL/File)

Less than one week from Valentine's Day, Wildlife Images is offering a unique way to get revenge on your ex-valentine.

In exchange for a $20 donation, your ex's name will be put on a salmon and served to one of the organization's 1,000 pound bears.

Participants will then get a special certificate and photos of Kodi and Yak "destroying their ex."

According to Wildlife Images, there is a limited number of salmon for this promotion. You can reserve your fish by clicking here.